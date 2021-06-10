Jharsuguda: A youth died on the spot after being severely beaten up with a wooden stick late Wednesday night by another man from the same village at Khamarpada of Gumadera panchayat under Belpahar block in Jharsuguda district, a source in the police said.

According to police, 30-year-old Manoj Biswal had an altercation with another man identified as Pramod while returning home. The heated argument took an ugly turn when Pramod attacked Manoj with a wooden stick.

Also read: Four arrested for stealing valuables from Covid-19 deceased in Jharsuguda facility

The accused fled from the spot soon after beating the victim repeatedly. Manoj was rescued from a pool of blood by some locals and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors at the hospital declared him ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, local police reached the crime spot, recovered the body and sent it to hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe.

Pramod has been detained for interrogation, a police official said.

PNN