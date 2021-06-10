Jharsuguda: Four miscreants were arrested by local police and later produced in court Wednesday evening in connection with stealing a gold chain and Rs 10,000 from a Covid-19 deceased man in Jharsuguda.

The arrested were identified as contractual labourers: Jagun Bagh from Thelkuli area, Tarjan Ghasi from Bhuianpada area, Dohit Sindhiria from Mangalbazar area and a 38-year-old buyer Kamal Kishore Suna.

According to a police source, a Covid-19 infected elderly man named Nandalal Biswal from Kanaktora village was earlier admitted to a health facility. Later, the patient succumbed to the viral infection May 30.

Later, Nandalal’s son Prashant lodged an FIR with the local police alleging theft. Acting on the FIR, Jharsuguda town police registered a case (No.-273/21) and launched a probe leading to the arrests.

Three of the accused persons were engaged in a Covid-19 health facility in Jharsuguda district. Police have seized the stolen gold chain from the possession of Kamal who had bought the jewellery.

During inquiry, it was ascertained that the contractual labourers had stolen the valuables from the deceased while packing his body before it was carried to a local cemetery for cremation.

PNN