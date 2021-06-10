Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,097 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,37,226. The active caseload in the state now stands at 69,333. Out of the 6,097 new infections, 3,446 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,651 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 44 fresh fatalities as of Wednesday taking total tally in the state to 3,167 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning.

Khurda alone reported the highest number of deaths (five including four from Bhubaneswar); followed by Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack and Jharsuguda districts (four each); Bolangir, Kalahandi, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts (three each); Mayurbhanj (two); Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 1,017 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 647 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (434), Balasore (392), Mayurbhanj (297), Angul (295), Puri (291), Kendrapara (253), Bhadrak (246), Jagatsinghpur (226), Sundargarh (208), Nabarangpur (146), Boudh (130), Koraput (126), Keonjhar (123), Nayagarh and Rayagada (120 each), Kandhamal (112), Bargarh (107), Sambalpur (101), Malkangiri (84), Bolangir and Kalahandi (77 each), Dhenkanal (73), Subarnapur (64), Gajapati (48), Ganjam (45), Jharsuguda (42), Deogarh (28) and Nuapada (17).

The State Pool reported 151 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,24,57,606 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,032.

PNN