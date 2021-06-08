Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 5,896 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state I & PR department said in a tweet Tuesday. With this, the total tally in the state has gone up to 8,25,110. The active caseload in the state now stands at 74,172. Out of the 5,896 new infections, 3,332 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,564 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 853 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Jajpur with 413 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (385), Balasore (373), Bhadrak (370), Cuttack (349), Dhenkanal (306), Mayurbhanj (261), Puri (241), Kendrapara (235), Jagatsinghpur (232), Nayagarh (177), Nabarangpur (174), Rayagada (166), Keonjhar (130), Koraput (129), Malkangiri (116), Sundargarh (113), Bargarh (99), Sambalpur (92), Bolangir and Subarnapur (77 each), Boudh (73), Kandhamal (65), Jharsuguda (54), Kalahandi (53), Gajapati (44), Nuapada (37), Ganjam (35), Deogarh (22),

The State Pool reported 145 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,23,19,190 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,429. With this, the total number of recovered patients has increased to 7,47,805.

PNN