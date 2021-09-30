Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 602 new Covid-19 cases, of which 96 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,26,476. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,642.

Odisha also reported six (06) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,198 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported five (05) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Kendrapara and Khurda districts reported highest deaths (two each), followed by Angul and Jagatsinghpur districts (one each).

Out of the 602 new infections, 353 were reported from quarantine centres while 249 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 565 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 283 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 54 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (31), Jajpur (24), Balasore and Puri (21 each), Jagatsinghpur (18), Dhenkanal (14), Sambalpur (13), Angul (11), Sundargarh (nine), Keonjhar (seven), Kendrapara (six), Bhadrak (five), Koraput and Rayagada (four each), Bargarh and Jharsuguda (two each) and Deogarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 67 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,99,68,786 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 467.

