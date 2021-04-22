Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,164 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,88,479. Active caseload in the state stands at 35,075. Out of the 6,164 new infections, 3,575 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,589 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 1,132 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Nuapada with 459 new infections.

A total of 97,49,932 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 2,009.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (136), Balasore (78), Bargarh (236), Bhadrak (71), Bolangir (226), Boudh (38), Cuttack (360), Deogarh (31), Dhenkanal (17), Gajapati (55), Ganjam (135), Jagatsinghpur (63), Jajpur (154), Jharsuguda (355), Kalahandi (452), Kandhamal (23), Kendrapara (48), Keonjhar (205), Koraput (45), Malkangiri (16), Mayurbhanj (136), Nabarangpur (207), Nayagarh (99), Puri (286), Rayagada (105), Sambalpur (229), Subarnapur (99) and Sundargarh (427).

The State Pool reported 241 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN