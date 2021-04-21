Koraput: A youth rescued a fawn from a forest near Bhatipoda village under Baipariguda range of Koraput district and handed it over to the forest officials, the department sources informed Wednesday.

According to a forest official, the youth named Gupta Chalan from Bhatipoda village was on his way to Baipariguda through a forest road under Baipariguda range when he saw the deer calf.

Finding the fawn alone, the youth waited in the forest for a long time. However, the mother deer was not seen around. Later, the youth took it to the range office at Baipariguda in Koraput district.

The youth handed over the fawn to forester Bikash Patra.

The fawn was then sent for medical examination to a local veterinary hospital as the health condition of the calf was unwell. It will be released into its wild habitat after recovery, Koraput forest ranger Dibya Madhuri Sethi said.

PNN