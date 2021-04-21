Puri: All servitors of Puri Srimandir and their family members above 18 years of age will be vaccinated from May 1, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar said Wednesday.

The inoculation drive of servitors and their family members is being undertaken keeping in mind the commencement of the work for the construction of chariots for the upcoming Rath Yatra from next month, the SJTA chief said briefing media persons here.

“We are planning to administer COVID-19 vaccine to all servitors above 18 years of age and their family members from May 1. The servitors who will be engaged in the chariot construction work will be vaccinated on priority basis,” Kumar added.

“Each servitor’s family will be tracked so as to ensure that all of them are vaccinated. We will set up Homeopathy and Ayurvedic camps in coming days as well,” the Chief Administrator said.

Besides, Kumar further explained that a fresh SOP will be issued for the devotees coming from different parts of Odisha following a meeting scheduled to be held Saturday.

It may be mentioned here that, about 32 servitors of the temple have returned from Kumbh Mela. One servitor has tested positive for COVID-19 so far and his treatment is being carried out as per the safety protocols.

