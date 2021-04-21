Bhubaneswar: Even as COVID-19 cases are on a rise in Odisha, a number of joint squads Wednesday carried out a drive against black-marketers of medicines and other healthcare products which are essential for treatment and prevention of coronavirus.

The drive was conducted in six districts of the state, a source said.

According to the source, separate squads comprising of drug inspectors, officials of Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch and local police conducted surprise raids at four medicine stores in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district, a drug manufacturing unit at Old College Lane of Nimchouri area in Cuttack and two hospitals of Bhubaneswar.

Also read: COVID-19 second wave likely to hit peak in Odisha by May first week, says DMET chief

Similar raids were also conducted in Puri, Jajpur and Angul districts. The squad members verified the registers and inventories as well. The raided medical firms and hospitals were asked to submit their daily updates on distribution of COVID-19 related drugs.

The drive will be intensified in all districts of the state soon, an official said.

Notably, a state-level committee comprising ADG of Police (Crime) as Chairperson, Joint Secretary of state Health Department and Drugs Controller as Members has been formed by the government to prevent hoarding and black marketing of COVID-19 medicines.

PNN