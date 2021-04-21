Bhubaneswar: The chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha CBK Mohanty said briefing media persons Wednesday that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic might hit the peak between end of April and first week of May this year.

“The peak has already started in Maharashtra while Delhi and other states might see the climax by last week of April and in some states, it will extend to May. In Odisha too, the peak might come between the end of April and first week of May. After that, the cases will decrease naturally at the same pace it is increasing now,” the DMET added.

The state government is prepared to the fullest possible extent to meet COVID-19 second wave eventualities. There is no shortage of oxygen stock for the infected in Odisha so far, he further stated.

“Among the available beds at 70 dedicated COVID care hospitals in the state, only 26 per cent general beds have been used. Similarly, 14.18 per cent intensive care units (ICUs) and 10 per cent ventilators, respectively are in use now,” the DMET director expressed.

The director went on to add, “Last time during the first wave, the consumption of oxygen was 28 to 30 metric tonnes per day in the state. Odisha has adequate medical oxygen suppliers which can meet the requirement easily. We do not see any shortage of oxygen supply till date. Keeping in view the situation, the state government has been gradually increasing beds for COVID-19 patients,” Mohanty said.

Notably, cluster level temporary medical camps (TMC) have been created in several blocks of Odisha districts for isolation of migrant workers who are returning back home. COVID care homes (CCHs) and dedicated COVID care hospitals have also been made functional.

PNN