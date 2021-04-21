Brahmagiri: At least two persons sustained grievous injuries after members of two rival factions hurled bombs at each other following an altercation that erupted between them in Brahmagiri area of Puri district Tuesday night.

According to a source, the incident took place in Bada Kandhakera village under Brahmagiri police limits in the district. Reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet.

A verbal brawl erupted in the evening between some children of the village. However, a number of youths belonging to two rival factions got involved in the matter. The incident triggered tension in the area and turned severe leading to hurling of bombs, a villager said.

Also read: 4 persons killed in separate incidents of jumbo attack in Odisha

The two factions from Bada Kandhakera had past enmity and taking a link from fight between village children, the youths fought with each other, the local man added.

Around five to six bombs were hurled in the incident. A villager named Manoj Pani has lost one of his hands owing to the bomb attack, an eyewitness said.

Manoj was sent to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) in critical condition. Another young man named Bhagirathi Parida has been admitted to the community health centre (CHC) at Rebana Nuagaon area in critical condition, it was learnt.

PNN