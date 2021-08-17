Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 720 new Covid-19 cases including 96 ones between the age group of 0-18 years in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 9,96,153. While the number of positive cases reported August 16 was 868, it was 1,058 August 15. The active caseload in the state now stands at 9,672 while it was 10,187 August 16. Out of the 720 new infections, 421 were reported from quarantine centres while 299 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha also reported 68 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the toll in the state to 7,021. The state had reported 66 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday.

Cuttack reported highest 14 deaths. It was followed by Jagatsinghpur and Angul (eight each), Jajpur (seven), Kendrapara and Balasore (six each), Khurda and Dhenkanal (five each), Puri and Rayagada (three each) and Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 279 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district with 91new infections. Notably, Khurda and Cuttack districts had reported 256 and 154 new cases respectively August 16.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jagatsinghpur (33), Mayurbhanj (29), Jajpur (28), Bhadrak (22), Balasore (19), Nayagarh (18), Puri (16), Angul and Dhenkanal (15 each), Kendrapara (12), Keonjhar and Sundargarh (11 each), Kandhamal (nine), Rayagada (eight), Sambalpur (six), Kalahandi, Deogarh and Ganjam (five each), Malkangiri and Bolangir (four each), Koraput, Subarnapur and Jharsuguda (three each), Bargarh and Nuapada (two each), Nabarangpur and Boudh (one each).

The State Pool reported 60 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive. It was 54 August 16.

A total of 1,71,39,240 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,167.

Source: I&PR

PNN