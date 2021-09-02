Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 754 new Covid-19 cases, of which 108 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,09,223. Active caseload in the state now stands at 7,241.

Odisha also reported six (06) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,028 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported 53 Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (four). It was followed by Cuttack and Jajpur districts (one each).

Out of the 754 new infections, 438 were reported from quarantine centres while 316 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 719 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 261 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 110 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (43), Jajpur and Puri (28 each), Sundargarh (26), Jagatsinghpur (25), Mayurbhanj (23), Kendrapara (19), Angul and Keonjhar (16 each), Nayagarh and Sambalpur (13 each), Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri and Rayagada (nine each), Bhadrak and Nuapada (seven each), Koraput (six), Bolangir and Ganjam (four each), Boudh (three), Kalahandi and Nabarangpur (two each) and Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal (one each).

The State Pool reported 59 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,82,00,976 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 666.

PNN