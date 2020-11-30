Bhubaneswar: A total of 809 new patients have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from their respective facilities across the various districts of Odisha, the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department said in a series of tweets Monday. With the new recoveries the total number of recovered cases in Odisha has increased to 3,12,065. With recoveries exceeding the number of new infections on a daily basis it seems that the Odisha government has been able to curtail the spread of COVID-19 to a great extent.

Sundargarh district with 82 new cases of discharge topped the recovery list. It was followed by Khurda district which reported 81 recoveries.

The other districts that reported recoveries are: Balasore (61), Mayurbhanj (53), Keonjhar and Nuapada (51 each),, Cuttack (47), Jagatsinghpur (44), Sambalpur (40), Kendrapara (38) and Angul (34).

Among the other districts that registered new recoveries were Bargarh (30), Bolangir (27), Jharsuguda (21), Puri (20), Jajpur (17), Kalahandi (13), Dhenkanal (12), Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Nayagarh (nine each), Malkangir (eight), Bhadrak (seven), Ganjam (six), Boudh, Kandhamal and Koraput (five each), Deogarh (four), Gajapati (three) and Sonepur (one).

The state pool comprising of people who have been undergoing treatment in Odisha after coming from outside also reported 16 recoveries.