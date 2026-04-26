Lanjigarh: A man has been arrested and produced in court in connection with the alleged abduction of a minor girl in Kalahandi district, police said Saturday.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Kumar Naik from Gopiguda village under Bijepur police limits in Lanjigarh block, was apprehended after evading arrest for nearly 15 months.

According to police, the girl, then a Class IX student, had been in a relationship with Naik. The two had travelled to Bhubaneswar October 21, 2024, but were brought back by family members after their whereabouts came to the fore.

Shortly afterwards, Naik reportedly fled to Bangalore, where he worked as a security guard while remaining in contact with the girl over the phone.

Police said Naik returned to the village January 1, 2025, and allegedly persuaded the minor to elope with him the same night on the promise of marriage.

The girl’s father filed a complaint at Bijepur police station January 9, leading to the registration of a kidnapping case (2/25).

The duo was traced to their native village Friday following a tip-off.

During the investigation, police alleged that Naik had established a physical relationship with the minor, who is now reportedly pregnant. Naik was medically examined and produced before a court Saturday.

The minor was also examined and later presented before a special POCSO court in Bhawanipatna, after which she was sent to a shelter home.

Police said the accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.