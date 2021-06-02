Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 8,399 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 7,82,131. The active caseload in the state now stands at 87,220. Out of the 8,399 new infections, 4,741 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,658 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 1,102 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 766 new infections.

Other districts that reported new Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (514), Mayurbhanj (485), Sundargarh (477), Puri (475), Angul (468), Dhenkanal (451), Rayagada (292), Jagatsinghpur (269), Balasore (240), Nayagarh (223), Kendrapara (210), Nabarangpur (200), Sambalpur (191), Kalahandi (190), Bargarh (189), Keonjhar (186), Koraput (178), Boudh (166), Bhadrak (147), Subarnapur (143), Malkangiri (128), Bolangir (116), Kandhamal (95), Deogarh (81), Gajapati (80), Ganjam (65), Jharsuguda (53) and Nuapada (34).

The State Pool reported 185 new cases in the last 24 hours. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,19,02,048 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 11,095.

PNN