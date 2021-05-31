Sundargarh: Town police arrested a SSB jawan Sunday for allegedly establishing physical relationship with a minor girl on the pretext of marriage and later cheating her, a police official said Monday. The accused has been identified as Lohit Chhachan and he works as a jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Lohit is a resident of Bankibahal village under Kinjirakela police limits in Sundargarh district, police said.

The minor girl’s family had earlier lodged an FIR with the Town police. Acting on the complaint a team comprising local police personnel raided a house at Tileimal area of Bamara and nabbed Lohit.

Also read: CS Suresh Chandra Mohapatra visits Nabarangpur, reviews Covid-19 situation

Family members of the victim said that Lohit had lured the girl to have an affair with him. He had also established physical relationship with the girl promising to marry her.

However, Lohit married another woman from Tileimal in December, 2020. When the minor girl came to know about his marriage she confronted Lohit and asked for an explanation. However, Lohit did not pay any heed to minor victim and instead threatened her with dire consequences. Seeing no other option, the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the police.

PNN