Nabarangpur: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Additional Chief Secretary of the Health department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra visited this town Monday to review the methods implemented to tackle the spread of the disease.

“The Covid-19 situation in Nabarangpur district is under control. The test positivity rate (TPR) has dropped from 20 per cent to 13 per cent in the last few days. It is likely to drop further in future,” the Chief Secretary said while briefing media persons during his visit here.

Sources said the Chief Secretary visited a government-run Covid-19 care facility in Nabarangpur and looked into the functioning of its intensive-care unit (ICU). He also reviewed an under-construction 200-bed ward in the facility, including available infrastructure for a proposed oxygen plant to be setup on the district headquarters hospital premises.

District Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra and other senior officials were present at the facility during the visit of Mohapatra.

A machine to conduct RT-PCR tests has been allotted to Nabarangpur district. The machine will be commissioned within the next five to six days. Once functional, it will conduct approximately 600 RT-PCR tests every day.

PNN