Rourkela: Odisha Police has arrested six persons within hours of allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint in Sundargarh district, police said Thursday.

The accused had allegedly looted Rs 1.10 lakh in cash from the victim’s premises, a dispensary-cum-residence, under Dharuadihi police station limits Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim raised an alarm after the robbery, prompting locals to rush to the spot. However, the accused managed to escape through a rooftop staircase before they could be apprehended.

Soon after receiving information about the robbery, police set up checkpoints as two teams were formed at the instruction of SP Sundargarh Amrit Pal Kaur to track the robbers.

All possible escape routes were kept under surveillance. Using CCTV footage, technical evidence and ground intelligence, police successfully traced and apprehended all six accused while they were allegedly attempting to escape through the Kinjirma forest area, a police officer said.

The arrested persons are Prasanta Kisan (28), Sanjiv Oram (26), Anil Oram (20), Prakash Suna (26), Suraj Oram (21) and Leda Munda alias Pintu (29). The accused belong to Rengali, Burla and Sambalpur areas, he said.

Kaur said further investigation is underway to verify the criminal antecedents of the accused and ascertain their involvement in other similar offences.

Police have recovered the entire looted property, along with three motorcycles used in the crime and five mobile phones, she informed.