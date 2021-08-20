Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 986 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 128 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking the total tally in the state to 9,99,173. Active caseload in the state now stands at 9,578.

Odisha also reported 69 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 7,223 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported 68 Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Jagatsinghpur reported highest 12 deaths. It was followed by Cuttack district (11), Dhenkanal (Eight), Bhadark (six), and Jajpur districts and (Five) each in Angul, Kendrapara and Khordha districts. (Four) patients succumbed to Covid in Puri district, (Three) each in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts and (One) in Nayagarh district.

Out of the 986 new infections, 574 were reported from quarantine centres while 412 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,041 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 373 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 139 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (24), Balasore (25), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (14), Balangir (17), Deogarh (9), Dhenkanal (15), Gajapati(1), Ganjam (8), Jagatsinghpur (45), Jajpur (49), Kalahandi (6), Kandhamal (12), Kendrapara (23), Keonjhar (13), Koraput (3), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (32), Nabarangpur (6), Nayagarh (20), Puri (32), Rayagada (4), Sambalpur (15), Sonepur (1), Sundargarh (13).

The State Pool reported 85 new cases.

A total of 1,73,44,608 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1003.