Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,405 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the I & PR department, government of Odisha said in a tweet. Of the fresh 3,405 new COVID-19 cases, 1,942 cases were from quarantine centres and 1,463 were local contact infections. In the last 24 hours, 8,182 patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 8,04,981.

Khurda district topped the list with reporting 500 fresh cases, followed by Jajpur (391), Balasore (296), Cuttack (230), Mayurbhanj (187), Angul (183), Bhadrak (179), Puri (141), Jagatsinghpur (129), Nayagarh (97), Keonjhar (89), Nabarqangpur (83), Kendrapara (73), Malkangiri (72), Bargarh (66), Koraput (63), Boudh (59), Gajapati (58), Kandhamal (55), Dhenkanal and Kalahandi (54 each), Sundargarh (48), Rayagada (45), Sambalpur (38), Ganjam (36), Nuapada (28), Sonepur (25), Deogarh (23), Bolangir (18) and Jharsuguda (nine).

The State pool stood at 76. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

With the new COVID-19 additions, the total number of positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 8,59,526. The current active COVID-19 cases stand at 51,104.

A total of 1,27,77,739 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in Odisha so far.

