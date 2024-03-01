Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered the “highest-ever” collection of gross GST of Rs5,135.81 crore during February, an official said Friday.

The state’s gross GST collection was Rs4,519.35 crore in February 2023.

Odisha’s state GST collection stood at Rs2,295.41 crore during February against Rs1,673.96 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, he said.

The progressive collection of state GST up to February was Rs21,846.55 crore, while it was Rs16,710.34 crore till February 2023, the official added.

PTI