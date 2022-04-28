Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded seven new Covid-19 cases, of which one is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,024. Active caseload in the state now stands at 80.

Out of total seven new infections, four were reported from quarantine centres while three persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with two (02) persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara and Sambalpur districts with one (01) new infection each.

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,12,58,776 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at seven.

