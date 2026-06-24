Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday released Rs 147.76 crore as interest subvention to 2,88,198 SHGs across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida released the funds during the state-level Subhadra Shakti Vision Summit organised at Mission Shakti Bhawan, an official statement said.

Around 330 executive committee members of District Level Federations (DLFs) under Mission Shakti from all 30 districts participated in the event.

The government also provided Rs 45.71 crore as revolving fund assistance to 23,536 SHGs from 26 districts, while 624 Gram Panchayat Level Federations (GPLFs) from 27 districts received Rs 189.57 crore under the Community Investment Fund.

Similarly, 656 Area Level Federations (ALFs) from 15 districts were provided Rs 9.64 crore under the Vulnerability Reduction Fund.

Addressing the gathering, Parida said the state government has envisioned transforming Odisha into a developed and prosperous economy by 2036, with women playing a key role in this transformation.

She emphasised that empowering every SHG member as a self-reliant entrepreneur remains a priority of the government.

Highlighting the success of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, the deputy CM announced that the state has surpassed its target ahead of schedule and has successfully created 26,39,909 Lakhpati Didis, crossing the milestone of 25 lakh nearly a year before the stipulated timeline.

The summit featured extensive deliberations on women’s role in Odisha Vision-2036, creation of Lakhpati Didi, Mahalakshpati Didi and Crorepati Didi entrepreneurs, promotion of women-led enterprises, strengthening of producer groups and producer companies, market linkages, financial inclusion, and sharing of successful entrepreneurship models from various districts.