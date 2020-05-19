Bhubaneswar: As many as 102 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Odisha, taking the state’s tally to 978. At the same time, the state registered another death, increasing the state’s death toll to five, informed Odisha state Health and Family Welfare Department Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 31 are from Jajpur, 23 from Jagatsinghpur, 21 from Bhadrak, eight from Kendrapara, four each from Cuttack, Khurda and Puri, two each from Angul, Balasore and Sambalpur and one from Nayagarh.

Of the 102 new cases, 97 are from quarantine centres and the remaining five were under home quarantined. The deceased has been identified as a 75-year-old male from Cuttack. He was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar May 17.

A total of 277 have recovered from the infection and 696 are undergoing treatment among 978 cases.

The fifth patient to die from the infection was suffering from chronic pulmonary disease and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Later, he was tested and found to be infected by the virus, informed Odisha state Health and Family Welfare Department.

Though Ganjam has not got any fresh cases Tuesday, it is still at the top with a total of 307 cases.

