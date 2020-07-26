Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday reported 1,376 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the state to 25,389.

The death toll across the state reached 140 with ten additional deaths, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Regret to inform the demise of 10 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1. A 63-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. 2. A 63-year old male of Ganjam district. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 26, 2020

Out of the 1,376 new cases, 917 were reported from quarantine centres while 459 were local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported five new cases, Balasore 29, Bargarh 7, Bhadrak 10, Balangir 19, Cuttack 75, Boudh eight, Deogarh 11, Gajapati 74, Ganjam 484, Jagatsinghpur 11, Jajpur eight, Jharsuguda six, Kalahandi 11, Kandhamal 12, Kendrapada 11, Keonjhar 103, Khurda 187, Koraput seven, Malkangiri 15, Nayagarh 30, Nuapada four, Puri 91, Rayagada 45, Sambalpur 17, Mayurbhanj 22, Sonepur five, and Sundargarh 33.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 9,287.