Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,01,574.

Out of the 1,434 new cases, 833 were reported from quarantine centres while 601 are local contacts.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,425 with 15 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 7th November New Positive Cases: 1434

In Quarantine: 833

Local Contacts: 601 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 90

2. Balasore: 99

3. Bargarh: 65

4. Bhadrak: 31

5. Balangir: 66 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 8, 2020

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 141

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 21

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 17

12. Jagatsinghpur: 68

13. Jajpur: 33

14. Jharsuguda: 31

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 54

18. Keonjhar: 50

19. Khurda: 144

20. Koraput: 25

21. Malkangiri: 14 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 8, 2020

22. Mayurbhanj: 80

23. Nawarangpur: 27

24. Nayagarh: 17

25. Nuapada: 35

26. Puri: 77

27. Rayagada: 9

28. Sambalpur: 38

29. Sonepur: 12

30. Sundargarh: 98

31. State Pool: 28 New recoveries: 1683

Cumulative tested: 4939390

Positive: 301574

Recovered: 286857

Active cases: 13239 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 8, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,239.

PNN