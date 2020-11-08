Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,01,574.
Out of the 1,434 new cases, 833 were reported from quarantine centres while 601 are local contacts.
The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,425 with 15 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.
District wise breakdown:
Covid-19 Report For 7th November
New Positive Cases: 1434
In Quarantine: 833
Local Contacts: 601
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 90
2. Balasore: 99
3. Bargarh: 65
4. Bhadrak: 31
5. Balangir: 66
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 8, 2020
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 141
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 21
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 17
12. Jagatsinghpur: 68
13. Jajpur: 33
14. Jharsuguda: 31
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 12
17. Kendrapada: 54
18. Keonjhar: 50
19. Khurda: 144
20. Koraput: 25
21. Malkangiri: 14
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 8, 2020
22. Mayurbhanj: 80
23. Nawarangpur: 27
24. Nayagarh: 17
25. Nuapada: 35
26. Puri: 77
27. Rayagada: 9
28. Sambalpur: 38
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 98
31. State Pool: 28
New recoveries: 1683
Cumulative tested: 4939390
Positive: 301574
Recovered: 286857
Active cases: 13239
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 8, 2020
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,239.
PNN
Leave a Reply