Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,22,734.

Out of the 3,615 new cases, 2,118 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,497 are local contacts.

District Wise Breakdown: According to the Information & Public Relations Department, in the last 24 hours Angul district recorded 188 COVID-19 fresh cases. Similarly Balasore reported 96, Bargarh 86, Bhadrak 61, Bolangir 81, Boudh 20, Cuttack 371, Deogarh 12, Dhenkanal 60, Gajapati 29, Ganjam 42, Jagatsinghpur 83, Jajpur 144, Jharsuguda 106, Kalahandi 106, Kandhamal 59, Kendrapada 119, Keonjhar 109, Khurda 671, Koraput 47, Malkangiri 123, Mayurbhanj 123, Nabarangpur 57, Nayagarh 64, Nuapada 66, Puri 197, Rayagada 39, Sambalpur 73, Sonepur 70, Sundargarh 73 and state pool 240.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 36,122.

