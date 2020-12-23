Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday registered 364 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,27,279.

Out of the 364 new cases, 210 were reported from quarantine centres while 154 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 22nd December New Positive Cases: 364

In quarantine: 210

Local contacts: 154 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 16

4. Bhadrak: 13

5. Balangir: 22 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 23, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,036. With the recovery of 388 patients Tuesday, the total cases reached 3,22,344.

PNN