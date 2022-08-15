Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,23,052 Monday as 381 more people, including 84 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 9,156 as a 55-year-old woman died in Rayagada. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the health department said.

The state had logged 488 infections and a fatality Monday.

There are 3,687 active Covid-19 cases and 479 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,10,156.

The daily positivity rate was 2.67 per cent as 14,249 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.