Bhubaneswar: Odisha Wednesday registered 480 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,19,583.

Out of the 480 new cases, 276 were reported from quarantine centres while 204 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 1st December New Positive Cases: 480

In quarantine: 276

Local contacts: 204 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 41

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 30

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 7 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 2, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 5,046. With the recovery of 669 patients Tuesday, the total cases reached 3, 1,273.

PNN