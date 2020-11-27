Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday registered 594 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,17,239.

Out of the 644 new cases, 343 were reported from quarantine centres while 251 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 26th November New Positive Cases: 594

In quarantine: 343

Local contacts: 251 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 37

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 42 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 27, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,629. With the recovery of 737 patients Thursday, the total cases reached 3,08,839.

PNN