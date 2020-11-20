Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday registered 757 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally in the state to 3,12,545.

Out of the 757 new cases, 436 were reported from quarantine centres while 321 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 75 new COVID-19 cases. Similarly, Khurda 70, Cuttack 67, Sundargarh 52, Mayurbhanj 43, Jagatinghpur 42, Nuapada 41, Kalahandi 37, Balangir and Sambalpur 35 each, Balasore 34, Kendrapara 29, Keonjhar 26, Jharsuguda 25, Bhadrak 19, State Pool 14, Ganjam 13, Bargarh 12, Dhenkanal and Puri nine each, Koraput and Malkangiri eight each, Nayagarh six while Rayagada four, Deogarh, Gajapati and Sonepur one each.

Covid-19 Report For 19th November New Positive Cases: 757

In Quarantine: 436

Local contacts: 321 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 75

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 35 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 20, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 8,088.

PNN