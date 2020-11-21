Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered 778 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,13,323.

Out of the new 778 cases, 446 were reported from quarantine centres while 332 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 20th November New positives: 778

In quarantine: 446

Local contacts: 332 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 68

2. Balasore: 61

3. Bargarh: 30

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 29 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 21, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 7,748.

PNN