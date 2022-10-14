Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,35,314 Friday as 84 more people, including 12 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,199, with no reports of any new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said. Odisha now has 622 active Covid-19 cases, while 13,25,440 people have recovered from the disease, including 59 in the last 24 hours.

The new Covid-19 cases were detected from 10,024 sample tests and the daily positivity rate was 0.84 per cent.