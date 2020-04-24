Bhubaneswar: The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha increased to 90 Friday morning with another person from Bhadrak district testing positive. The 40-year-old male had travelled to West Bengal recently. Efforts are one to find out the persons the man had come in contact with since his return from West Bengal. it should also be stated here that Thursday six persons had tested positive in the state. Four of them were from Jajpur district while two were from Balasore district.

The Odisha government has implemented a 60-hour total shutdown in the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. The shutdown began at 10,00pm Thursday night and will continue till Sunday morning. Except for emergency services, everything else will be closed according to a directive issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Meanwhile the state carried out 2,474 tests Thursday. Of these 1,241 were done in RMRC and 115 in AIIMS respectively. The SCB Medical College and Hospital did 548 tests said the Health and Family Welfare Department.

