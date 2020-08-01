Bhubaneswar; Odisha Saturday reported the biggest single-day spike of 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 33,479 while the death toll rose to 187 with 10 more fatalities.

The deaths were reported from Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati and Sundergarh districts.

Ganjam district, Odisha’s coronavirus hotspot, has so far accounted for 99 fatalities, followed by Khurda 25.

Out of the 1,602 new cases, 993 were reported from quarantine centres while 609 are local contatcs.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 15 new cases, Balasore 29, Bargarh 13, Bhadrak 20, Balangir 38, Boudh nine, Cuttack 54, Dhenkanal 49, Gajapati 108, Ganjam 308, Jagatsinghpur 19, Jajpur 44, Jharsuguda seven, Kalahandi 30, Kandhamal 45, Kendrapara 15, Keonjhar 31, Khurda 285, Koraput 46, Malkangiri 30, Mayurbhanj 39, Nabarangpur nine, Nayagarh 33, Nuapada five, Puri 50, Rayagada 164, Sambalpur 39, Sonepur six and Sundargarh 62.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 12,737.

PNN