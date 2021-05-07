Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered Friday 12,238 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the I & PR department, government of Odisha said in a tweet. This incidentally is the highest single-day spike in 2021. The state had also reported over 10,000 cases Thursday with 10,521 testing positive for the disease.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha reported 19 new fatalities, taking the toll in the state to 2,140. Sundargarh registered the maximum number of fatalities with four deaths. It was followed by Khurda (three), Puri and Ganjam (two each), Bhubaneswar, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Cuttack, Deogarh and Angul (one each). A total of 17 COVID-19 patients had breathed their last in the state Thursday.

Of the fresh 12,238 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 6,914 were from quarantine centres and 5,324 were local contact infections. In the last 24 hours, 6,854 patients have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,23,257.

Khurda district had been reporting highest number of daily cases for last couple of days. However, Sundargarh district topped Friday the list of new infections with 2,073 fresh cases. It was followed by Khurda (1,828), Cuttack (916), Kalahandi (580), Sambalpur (544), Angul (480), Bargarh (475), Balasore (437), Bhadrak(381), Puri (369), Jajpur (318), Ganjam (312), Jharsuguda (306), Nuapada (290), Nabarangpur (282), Bolangir (260), Mayurbhanj (257), Rayagada( 201), Kendrapara (192), Nayagarh (194), Keonjhar (179), Jagatsinghpur (168), Subarnapur (159), Dhenkanal (142), Koraput (130), Boudh (128), Gajapati (91), Kandhamal (69) and Deogarh and Malkangiri (60 each).

The State pool stood at 357. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

With the new COVID-19 additions, the total number of positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 5,12,400. The current active cases stand at 86,950.

