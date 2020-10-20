Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW), government of Odisha said in a tweet that 2,622 new COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. This is the second successive day when the number of recoveries is more than the number of new infections (1,904). With the new COVID-19 recoveries, the total number of recovered cases went up to 2,52,197 in the state.

Khurda district continued to top the recovery list with 431 persons testing negative for the COVID-19 virus. All of them have been discharged from their respective CBVID-19 facilities. Angul with 216 new recoveries pushed Cuttack (197) to the third position. Other districts that reported more than 100 recoveries were Mayurbhanj (131), Sundargah (125), Kalahandi (118) and Bolangir (114).

Recovery of COVID-19 patients was reported from other districts too. These districts are Balasore and Nuapada (99 each), Jajpur (93), Bargarh (91), Jharsuguda (89), Sambalpur (85), Kendrapara (70), Puri (65), Sonepur (60), Jagatsinghpur (59), Koraput (55), Nabarangpur (52), Bhadrak (46), Nayagarh (39), Kandhamal (38), Ganjam (35), Boudh and Keonjhar (32 each), Keonjhar (25), Malkangiri (24), Deogarh (14) and Rayagada (nine).

The ‘State Pool’ also reported 79 new recoveries. These are people who are from other states who have contracted the disease while being in Odisha.