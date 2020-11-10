Bhubaneswar: Despite Covid-19 adversities, the state was able to bring the finances back on track as revenue collection has increased by 2.27 per cent during April-October period of current financial year over the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Revenue generation from both own tax and non-tax sources by end of October this year stands at Rs 25,571.42 crore as against Rs 25,002.84 crore during April-October of previous financial year – a growth of 2.27 per cent.

This was revealed at the all-secretaries meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy here, Tuesday.

The total revenue generated from non-tax sources up to October of FY 2019-20 was Rs 7533.26 crore which increased to Rs 92,96.60 crore till October end of the current financial year. Hence, the total collection from non-tax sources during the period registered a growth of 23.41 per cent.

Similarly, the budget expenditure has crossed Rs 51,000 crore by the end of October this year with the highest utilisation of around Rs 26,000 crore in social sector.

Reviewing fiscal performance of various departments up to October 2020, the Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to focus on speedy implementation of the livelihood and infrastructure projects.

Further, Tripathy asked the departments of Water Resources, Rural Development, Works, Housing & Urban Development to prioritise identified strategic projects and complete those within the scheduled time. He assured the departments that there would be no dearth of funds for project implementation.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said, “Projects worth around Rs 20,000 crore are being implemented under Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and District Mineral Fund (DMF). Those projects be expeditiously completed and commissioned for providing services to the people.”

All administrative departments asked to furnish their budget input by December end for preparation of Annual Budget for FY 2021-22.

Covid observers were advised to review Covid-compliant behaviour, winter preparedness, treatment facilities in government hospitals and implementation of livelihood sector programmes during their visit to respective districts during this month.