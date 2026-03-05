Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Thursday for advanced treatment. Pujari had been under medical observation for a heart-related issue.

Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducted an angiography and provided necessary treatment. Following medical advice, he was subsequently transferred to the national capital for further advanced care.