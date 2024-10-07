Bhubaneswar: Claiming widespread irregularities in the examinations — for the posts of RI, ICDS Supervisors, ARI, Amin, and SFS, conducted by Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission’s (OSSSC) — a large number of aspirants under the aegis of Students Against Corruption organised a major protest in Bhubaneswar Monday.

“We only want transparency in the conduct of the examinations as every minute is important for an aspirant,” a protesting aspirant said. He expressed concerns over alleged corruption, claiming that the posts were being sold for amounts ranging from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18 lakh and called for the cancellation of the examinations.

Read Also: To Know More Careers News Visit Here

The aspirants claimed that a blacklisted company had been chosen to conduct the exam and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Members of Students Against Corruption have been alleging large-scale irregularities and have been demanding the examinations to be reconducted in offline mode. Besides, they have also sought the intervention of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the matter.

Earlier, the protesters issued an ultimatum to the state government, warning of further protests if their demands are not met by September 6.

Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari had said that he had asked his department to submit a detailed report regarding the alleged large-scale irregularities in the examinations.

However, OSSSC has not issued any official statement on this matter.

PNN