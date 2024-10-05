Bhubaneswar: With members of Students Against Corruption demanding cancellation of OSSSC’s RI, ICDS Supervisors, ARI, Amin, and SFS examinations, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari Saturday said that he has asked his department to submit a detailed report regarding the alleged large-scale irregularities in the examinations.

“I have also spoken to the Chief Minister about the matter today. I have instructed the officials of the Revenue Department to compile all the allegations,” the Minister stated while adding that the government will take necessary action after receiving the report.

Members of Students Against Corruption have been alleging large-scale irregularities and have been demanding the examinations to be reconducted offline.

They have issued an ultimatum to the Odisha government, warning of further protests if their demands are not met by September 6. Besides, they have also sought the intervention of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the matter.

No comments were available from OSSSC regarding this matter.

PNN