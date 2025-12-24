Bolangir: The famous Shulia Jatra, a centuries-old festival symbolising tradition and faith, was held Tuesday at Khairgura Badakhala and Kumuria Sanakhala under Kulutapada panchayat in Deogaon block of Bolangir district.

Despite intense cold and dense fog, lakhs of devotees from Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur and Phulbani districts congregated at the twin shrines from early morning, and as per the age-old tradition, offered large-scale animal and bird sacrifices, leaving both ritual sites soaked in blood.

Devotees from the Kandha tribal community reached the shrines in procession from Khairgura, accompanied by traditional instruments such as nishan and mahuri. Wearing flower garlands and vermilion, and carrying ritual objects and traditional weapons, they performed ceremonial dances before entering the sacred sites.

At Badakhala, chief priest Somanath Deheria initiated the rituals after invoking the deity, performing worship in accordance with tradition, beginning with offerings of coconut and vermilion. Similar rituals were later conducted at Sanakhala. Sacrifices were offered following the placement of ritual symbols at the shrines.

Sources said, more than 50 buffaloes, hundreds of goats and sheep, and thousands of fowls and pigeons were sacrificed at Badakhala, while Sanakhala witnessed the sacrifice of over 30 buffaloes along with a large number of goats, sheep and birds. Many devotees also offered flowers, coconuts and incense sticks, praying for fulfilment of their vows.

Belief in the deity Shulia remains strong, with devotees citing legends associated with wish fulfilment, including childbearing. This faith continues to draw massive crowds every year.

Former minister Narasingha Mishra, senior leader Manmath Vijay Singhdeo, block chairperson Dayanidhi Khamari and former block chairperson Laxman Kumar Meher were among the prominent personalities who attended the festival and sought blessings.

Extensive security arrangements were made to maintain law and order. The Deogaon and Tushura tehsildars acted as executive magistrates, while an additional superintendent of police, three DSPs, five inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, three platoons of force, ODRAF teams and traffic police were deployed.

Traffic congestion was reported on Khairgura and Kumuria roads during the festival.

The three-day Shulia Mahotsav concluded peacefully with the cooperation of the festival committee and local volunteers.