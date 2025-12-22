Bolangir: Tension prevailed at Mayabara village under Bolangir Sadar police limits after villagers and family members of a deceased youth blocked a police vehicle for nearly three hours Sunday, demanding a thorough probe into what they alleged was a case of murder. The body of Akshay Suna, 20, was found hanging from a tree behind a poultry farm in the village Friday.

While the exact cause of death remains unclear, the incident has sparked widespread speculation locally. Villagers claimed the youth was assaulted following a love affair, leading to his death.

The family later complained to Bolangir Sadar police station, alleging murder. Police reached the village three days after the incident to conduct inquiries. However, villagers, along with the deceased’s family members, staged a sit-in on the road, blocking the police vehicle and demanding immediate arrest of those responsible. They also insisted that the District Collector visit the village before allowing the police to leave. The police vehicle remained stranded for about three hours.

Following discussions with the family, police officials assured them that the case would be investigated thoroughly and strict action would be taken against the culprits if murder was established. After the assurance, the villagers lifted the blockade, police said. Investigations into the youth’s death are ongoing.