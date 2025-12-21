Bolangir: Bolangir Town police busted an interstate ganja trafficking racket with the seizure of 24 kg of the contraband hidden inside specially-built secret chambers in a car during a routine patrol and vehicle check Saturday morning. Police said the operation was carried out near a truck terminal on National Highway 26 along the Bolangir–Borigumma stretch.

A Hyundai Creta (CG-04-LU-0011), coming from the Sinakhaman side, raised suspicion after the driver attempted to turn back on noticing the police check. The patrol team chased and stopped the vehicle and found two youths inside. Though nothing suspicious was visible initially, their behaviour prompted a thorough search of the car.

Upon detailed inspection, police detected two concealed chambers—one inside the front dashboard and another beneath the rear seat. A mechanic was called to open the hidden compartments, from which sealed packets of ganja were recovered. The total quantity seized was 24 kg.

Police said the accused were transporting the contraband from Boudh district to Chhattisgarh using the modified vehicle. The car and the contraband were seized and the two occupants were arrested. They were identified as Manish Vyas, 19, and Jabahir Singh, 24, both residents of Pasal village under Chandini police station limits in Chhattisgarh. The accused were later produced before a court.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth more than Rs 12 lakh, police said. Bolangir Sadar SDPO Saroj Upadhyay Saturday disclosed the details at a news conference held at the town police station. Town police IIC Abani Sahu, along with other officers and personnel, were present during the operation.