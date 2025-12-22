Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at boosting land revenue and bringing uniformity to property valuation, the state government has rolled out a comprehensive framework for the fixation of market value of immovable properties, with a special focus on urban areas, roadside plots, land abutting national and state highways, project areas, and commercial zones.

The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), prepared by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, mandates that the market value of immovable properties be revised once every two years. The revised values will come into effect from April 1 of the biennial year. Officials said the revised market value will serve as the base for the collection of stamp duty and registration fees, a major source of revenue for the state. The initiative is expected to eliminate delays in value revision and ensure that property valuations reflect prevailing ground realities, particularly in rapidly urbanising and infrastructure-intensive regions. To operationalise the revision process, the government has directed the constitution of valuation committees at both district and sub-district levels within a stipulated timeline.

The SOP places strong emphasis on the systematic collection and analysis of field-level data. Land registering officers and tehsildars have been instructed to submit detailed sale statistics and land-related information in prescribed formats, covering both urban and rural areas.

Also Read: Outfit alleges Bharatpur MCC flouts solid waste mgmt rules

Tehsildars have also been tasked with supervising revenue inspectors to ensure the accuracy and completeness of data collection. “They will guide revenue inspectors to ensure that all revenue plots of each village are included in the database without any omissions or duplication of plot numbers,” a revenue department officer said. The government expects the new framework to enhance transparency, improve valuation accuracy, and strengthen revenue mobilisation across the state.