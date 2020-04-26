Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Sunday roped in more bureaucrats to effectively manage COVID-19 situation in the state.

“As the situation worldwide as well as in the country is unfolding, Chief Minister has been taking stock of the situation on a day-to-day basis and has directed the appointment of senior IAS officers as COVID-19 observers to various districts,” a statement from the government said.

According to the list, several officials will handle different districts for the movement of migrants and other works. IAS officers Anu Garg and NT Nayak have been appointed for Bhubaneswar, while Saurabh Garg and Sushanta Mohapatra will take care of Cuttack.

A total of 22 officials have been roped in to manage district affairs. Several other officials have also been appointed for coordination with Union government, various states, among departments and with COVID-19 observers.

The government has also appointed an official as Additional Chief Secretary in the Health department to handle the works of the department in light of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state government has posted Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra as Additional Chief Secretary to Health and Family Welfare department. Mohapatra will be in additional charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department. Nikunj Kumar Dhal, will continue to be the Principal Secretary at Health and Family Welfare department,” an official said.