Jajpur: Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW) chairperson Minati Behera visited the spot under Kukhia police limits in Jajpur where college student Jharafula Nayak’s body was found dumped.

Notably, two bike-borne youths were seen in a CCTV footage carrying her body January 26. She held discussions with Jajpur SP, Rahul PR at a meeting in the collectorate about the investigation into the alleged murder of the college student.

Behera has laid stress on intensifying the investigation into the matter and stern action against the accused.

The SCW chairperson observed that the commission had been working on resolving violence against women and in the matter of domestic violence.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP appreciated the work of the SCW. He assured that police had been extending support to the SCW in resolving issues related to women.

The SCW’s visit to Jajpur came a day after the prime suspect was arrested by the Jajpur police in coordination with the Airfield Field police in Bhubaneswar. The arrest followed the FIR lodged by the deceased’s father and the CCTV footage that has captured the movement of the two suspects with the girl on a bike.

Meanwhile, Jajpur police intensified investigation following the arrest of prime suspect Rakesh Swain. However, the exact reason behind the mysterious death or alleged murder is yet to be ascertained.

The main accused in the death of Ramadevi Women’s University Plus III third year student Jharaphula Nayak has confessed that he was in a relationship with the deceased. During his interrogation at the police station, accused Rakesh Swain said that he was in love with the girl.

Rakesh said that he had met Jharaphula at Jashipur village in Mayurbhanj district. Jharaphula was staying in her residence due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown while Rakesh was engaged in the laying of underground pipes during that period in the same village.

After lockdown restrictions were lifted, Jharapula used to meet Rakesh whenever she visited the state capital. Both used to hang out for prolonged periods.

Rakesh was arrested Thursday night by a special squad of Commissionerate Police from a place in Sundarpada locality. Initially, he was detained as a suspect, but during interrogation he gave some vital information after which police arrested him.

Rakesh told the police that Jharaphula had boarded a bus to go to Jashipur from Jaydev Vihar. However, she got down at Vani Vihar Square and from there walked to Rupali Chowk where Rakesh was waiting for her on a two-wheeler.

The two then checked into a hotel for the night and Rakesh told the police they got intimate. Late in the night according to Rakesh, he woke up and found Jharaphula unconscious. He said he panicked and called up his friend Shekhar to help him out.

Rakesh said that when they took Jharaphula out with them on the two-wheeler she was still unconscious. Midway through the journey, the two realised that the girl had died and then they dumped her body near Kuakhia in Jajpur district.

Police have launched a manhunt to locate Shekhar. They are also trying to ascertain the exact time of Jharaphula’s death.

PNN