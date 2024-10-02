Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has set a target of attracting an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore to the state in the next five years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Wednesday.

Majhi went to New Delhi for two days when he is scheduled to attend a roadshow and meet ambassadors of various countries and captains of domestic industries.

The CM will take part in the roadshow for business summit ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha 2025’ in the national capital on Thursday. The event is a key step in building excitement for the Make in Odisha Conclave next year, which will bring business leaders and investors to Bhubaneswar.

“Today I am embarking on a tour to Delhi on a mission to bring rapid industrial growth to Odisha. This ‘Utkash Odisha’ conclave 2025 and 2026 will take the state to the excellence of industrial development. I will have one-to-one discussions with industry leaders and invite them to attend the upcoming business summit in January 2025,” Majhi told reporters before departing for the national capital.

He said the state’s priority is to seek investment in food processing, IT, chemicals, petrochemicals and other allied sectors.

Majhi said that within the first 100 days of his government, the state has already attracted investment of Rs 45,000 crore.

“Therefore, with blessings of Lord Jagannath, we will meet the target of attracting Rs 5 lakh crore in a span of five years,” he said.

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha 2025’ will be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29 next year.

The curtain raiser event in New Delhi will feature representatives from 34 countries, including Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK.

Nine foreign associations will also take part in the roadshow, showcasing Odisha’s growing global presence, an official said.

“Delhi is ready for the Curtain Raiser event of the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. This event highlights Odisha’s plan to attract global investment and grow its industries. With participation from major countries and top brands, Odisha is positioning itself as a key location for business and innovation,” said Industry Minister Sampad Swain, who is accompanying the CM to New Delhi.

The event will end with an interactive session, where the chief minister will speak about Odisha’s plans for infrastructure, industrial development, and collaboration with international companies.

